FHS Class Of 2021 Gets A Little Bit Of Normal With Senior Prom

More than 200 Franklin High School seniors put on the glam June 1 for an abridged prom, another sign of things returning to “normal” now that the coronavirus pandemic seems to be waning.

The venue, the Forest Lodge in Warren, offered a number of covered spaces to host the school’s prom outdoors.

Students danced to a DJ and dined on a variety of food served buffet style.

But mostly, they got out and hung out, and enjoyed each other’s company.

