FHS Cheer Squad Seniors Honored

The seniors on the Franklin High School cheer squad were honored in a ceremony on February 24.

The five seniors are Jennifer Ayube, Captain/Base; Juliana Ciccone, Captain/Base; Karalyn Cornell, Captain/Flyer; Declan Gordon, Unified Cheer, and Joe Wood, Unified Cheer.

Cheer head coach Lauren Francis told the parents assembled in the FHS gymnasium that because this was a challenging year, the cheer squads appreciated all the times they were able to get together.

Notable, she said, was the virtual competition the varsity squad is participating in.

“We were able to finish last night filming for our two virtual competitions,” Francis said.

“As the athletes have told you, it was no easy task,” she said. “It was tough practice, we got it done.”

Francis said the point of competing was the competition not the outcome.

“Like we talked about, it’s not going to be about the score … it was about the opportunity to compete, the opportunity for growth this season, being able to practice, being able to work on our skills,” she said.

“We are thankful that we had something to work for this season,” she said. “But the score is not going to matter because we are just thankful that we were able to be together.”

Ayube has cheered for FHS for all four years. She plans to attend Rutgers University and to major in political science and minor in communications, with an eye toward working in government after graduation.

Ciccone has cheered for FHS for three years. She plans to attend college and pursue a degree in nursing, and would like to become a pediatric/neonatal nurse.

Cornell has cheered at FHS for two years.She plans on attending Raritan Valley Community College and major in early childhood education.

Gordon likes to practice the cheers with his friends.

Wood is in his third year of cheering. He looks forward to returning as a super senior.

Here are some scenes of the ceremony: