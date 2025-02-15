Quantcast
FHS Boys’ Basketball Seniors Honored

February 15, 2025 Boys' Basketball, High School Sports, Sports

The Franklin High School boys’ basketball team seniors were given their senior night celebration on February 14.

The players were each given a mounted copy of their jersey.

The players honored were:

  • Devin Portrick
  • Christian Lewis
  • Nyle McEachin
  • Allan Alvarez, Jr.
  • Brandon Thomas
  • Jaden Thomas
  • Shaylen Patel

Managers:

  • Kyarra Santana
  • Sophia Kawah
  • Alexa Estevez

Here are some scenes from the event:

 

