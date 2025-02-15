FHS Boys’ Basketball Seniors Honored

The Franklin High School boys’ basketball team seniors were given their senior night celebration on February 14.
The players were each given a mounted copy of their jersey.
The players honored were:
- Devin Portrick
- Christian Lewis
- Nyle McEachin
- Allan Alvarez, Jr.
- Brandon Thomas
- Jaden Thomas
- Shaylen Patel
Managers:
- Kyarra Santana
- Sophia Kawah
- Alexa Estevez
Here are some scenes from the event:
