FHS Boys’ Basketball Seniors Honored

The Franklin High School boys’ basketball team seniors were given their senior night celebration on February 14.

The players were each given a mounted copy of their jersey.

The players honored were:

Devin Portrick

Christian Lewis

Nyle McEachin

Allan Alvarez, Jr.

Brandon Thomas

Jaden Thomas

Shaylen Patel

Managers:

Kyarra Santana

Sophia Kawah

Alexa Estevez

Here are some scenes from the event:

