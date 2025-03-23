FHS Athletics Booster Club Holds ‘March Madness’ Tricky Tray Fundraiser

The 5th annual “March Madness” Tricky Tray to benefit the Franklin High School Athletic Boosters was held March 22 at the high school.

More than 300 people showed up to vie for more than 300 baskets and other prizes. A Booster Club officer estimated that at least $20,000 was raised.

Baskets included gift certificates for dinners, Caribbean vacations, and gym memberships; housewares, and sporting event tickets. Other prizes included a bicycle, 75-inch television monitor, and air fryers.

Here are some scenes from the evening:

