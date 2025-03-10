‘Empty Bowls’ Raises More Than $34,000 For Franklin Food Bank

FOOD BANK FUNDRAISER – Derek Smith, Executive Director of the Franklin Food Bank, center, speaks to two attendees during the seventh annual Empty Bowls fundraiser at the DoubleTree Hotel.

It was all smiles among the Franklin Food Bank officials March 9 after the seventh annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Franklin Food Bank, held at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The event drew donations from 18 restaurants located in Franklin and the surrounding area. Attendees were able to sample food from the restaurants and shop for one-of-a-kind handmade pottery and crafted items.

The Empty Bowls idea is simple: attendees receive a hand-made pottery bowl with their admission, then visit any number of restaurant stations that were arranged in the ballroom to get a taste of their offerings.

“Today’s event was another amazing opportunity for this town to come out and show its support and love for the Franklin Food Bank and for the community as a whole,” said Derek Smith, the Food Bank’s executive director.

Smith said the event attracted as many as 250 participants.

“Ultimately, this was a way for the community to say, yeah, food insecurity in Franklin is unacceptable and we want to come together in the spirit of community to help to eradicate food insecurity in town,” he said/

“Even though we are experiencing perhaps some of the most challenging times in this country’s history politically and socially and economically, Franklin Township continues to support the work around food security,” Smith said. “And regardless of somebody’s political affiliation, racial, cultural, ethnic background, the diversity of the town was represented in the room tonight. And everybody was here rallying around what needs to happen to support the food bank in addressing food security in the township.”

Smith said he was “blown away” by the number of people in the hotel’s ballroom.

“I leave this event feeling hopeful and optimistic and inspired to continue to do the work that we do to support this town,” he said.

Allie O’Brien, the food bank’s development director, said the turnout was “incredible.”

“I loved to see all the people that were here,” she said. “I think that it was a very joyful event.”

“I love the combination of art and restaurants,” O’Brien said. “I think the whole theme, the whole style of the event is very mission-aligned with the Franklin Food Bank’s whole thing that we do.”

O’Brien said the event was also successful financially.

“Last year we raised $34,000 for this event, and it looks like this year we raised more than that,” she said. “I’m not sure how much more, but that’s good, and I’m happy.”

Restaurants participating in the event were:

Confectionately Your

DoubleTree

Fogo De Chao

Habeeb’s

Kapadokya

Old Manm Rafferty’s

Sahara

Salt Creek Grille

Samudhra

Sophie’s Bistro

Tacos Basilio

Twenyt/20 Taphouse

Uncle Tanks

Verve

Le Bon

BAM Desserts

Costco

Elijah’s Promise

Here are some scenes from the event:

