Empty Bowls Pottery And Craft Sale Set

The Empty Bowls- Franklin Pottery and Craft sale will be held outdoors on Oct. 3.

A modified Empty Bowls Pottery and Craft sale fundraiser for the Franklin Rood Bank has been set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 3.

The event will be held at 34 Rue Chagall, in Somerset.

Available for purchase will be hand-made pottery and other craft items.

Empty Bowls – Franklin Township is an independently organized project of local artists and residents of Franklin Township who are looking to make a difference, through art and food, in the lives of others, according to a press release about the event. All proceeds from this event go directly to Franklin Food Bank, the nonprofit agency serving the hungry in Franklin Township.

The group had originally scheduled the event for March, but restrictions due to the COVID-19 shutdown forced its cancellation.

Ticket holders for the original March event will receive priority admittance at the event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will receive their souvenir bowl. Also, those without tickets who show up after 10 a.m. and make a $40 donation will be considered ticket holders and given priority admission.

Those who did not buy tickets to the March event will be admitted from 1-4 p.m.

The Oct. 3 event, with an Oct. 4 rain date, will be held outdoors and social distancing measures will be taken.



