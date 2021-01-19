Danielsen Schedules ‘Cup Of Joe’ Info Sessions

A local state Assemblyman wants to have a “Cup of Joe” with his constituents.

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17) has scheduled six Zoom information sessions to talk about a range of topics.

“While my office has assisted hundreds with many concerns that they had during this pandemic, I felt I had to do more,” Franklin native Danielsen said in a press release. “That is why I am announcing a number of topical zoom sessions that will bring experts forward to provide additional help in these trying times.”

The series, called “A Cup of Joe,” will run from February 3 to March 10, and will be live from 7 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:

February 3: Covid -19 vaccine and its protocols

February 10: Debt management in difficult times

February 17: Handling stress & anxiety

February 24: Caring for your elder parents

March 3: Mental health and exercise

March 10: Best practices & learning skills for parents

Anyone interested in participating must pre-register at danielsencupofjoe@gmail.com and provide their name, email address and a contact telephone number. The Zoom link will be provided to all who register, according to the release.



