Danielsen: Feds Must Provide Information On Drone Sightings

The federal government must provide answers to New Jersey residents concerned over the multitude of drone sightings over the past month, state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen said.

In a statement released last week, Danielsen (D-17), who is chairman of the Assembly’s Public Safety & Preparedness Committee, said that he has been monitoring “the recent influx of drones flying over New Jersey,” and that he has “been in constant contact with the Governor, the State Police, the State Office of Homeland Security and local law enforcement.”

“During these productive conversations, I stressed the need for a briefing of the other members of the Legislature, which we received from the State Police & State Office of Homeland Security this past Wednesday,” Danielsen said in the statement. “While they were able to assure us and the residents of this State that these drones pose no threat to our State or its citizens, they were unable to offer any explanation on the origin of these drones.”

“While I am well aware that some of the facts regarding these events may cross into Federal jurisdiction, the concerns and fears of our residents make it clear that silence just won’t cut it,” Danielsen said in the statement. “With that in mind, I join many of my colleagues in demanding that the Federal government provide us with enough information or disclose any information possible which can allow the public a sense of confidence over our communities. Once again while I am aware certain facts are sensitive, it is essential that our Federal Government can at least tell us that these drones belong ‘US’ and not ‘THEM’.”

“While our State’s institutions will cooperate and remain good partners, the time has come for our Federal Government to do its fair share and offer the answers and reassurance we, as citizens, are owed,” Danielsen said in the statement.

Drone sightings have been reported in New Jersey since the middle of November, with the first reported sighting being over Picatinny Arsenal.

Since then, sightings have been reported in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland.

