Danielsen Bill Targeting Retail Theft Signed Into Law

SPONSORED NEW LAW – A bill co-sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen targeting retail theft has been signed into law.

Legislation designed to strengthen penalties against retail theft was signed into law April 1 by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The bill, A4755, was co-sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17).

The law introduces several provisions aimed at deterring criminal activity while protecting businesses, employees, and consumers. These include measures such as tougher penalties for those convicted of retail theft and requiring the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs to provide notice on its website to customers on the risk of gift card scams, according to a press release about the bill.

“New Jerseyans continue to feel the impact of organized retail theft crimes in their wallets and their pocketbooks,” Danielsen, Chair of the Assembly’s Public Safety and Preparedness Committee, said in the release. “The legislation signed into law today will help law enforcement as they fight this growing threat. It will also reduce the burden faced by consumers who purchase goods from these retail establishments.”

According to the New Jersey Food Council, New Jersey is deprived of an estimated $200 million in sales taxes as a result of retail theft, the release said. Organized retail crime can lead to other consequences beyond economic loss, including greater insurance costs for retailers, reductions in store hours, store closures, less inventory, and higher retail costs for consumers, according to the release.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments