Create Personalized Floral Bouquet For Mother’s Day At Venus Jewelers

Community members can create their own floral bouquets May 9 and May 10 at Venus Jewelers’ “Blooms for Mom” Mother’s Day event.

The newly renovated store, located in Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue, will feature a flower bar where participants can create their bouquets at no charge.

Designed as a gesture of appreciation for moms and caregivers, this no purchase necessary event welcomes kids, teens, and adults alike to craft a personalized bouquet from a curated selection of fresh blooms, according to a press release about the event. Guests will be guided through the bouquet-making process and have the opportunity to include a thoughtful message or tag with their floral creation, according to the release.

“We wanted to create something beautiful, heartfelt, and accessible,” Peter Stavrianidis, principal of Venus Jewelers, said in the release. “This isn’t about sales — it’s about celebrating the people who nurture us every day. It’s our way of giving back to the community and offering a memorable experience for families.”

Appointments are encouraged as flower quantities are limited. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last. Guests can book their time slot through this link HERE or visiting venusjewelers.com.

This event is part of Venus Jewelers’ ongoing commitment to community engagement and creating meaningful in-store experiences that go beyond jewelry.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments