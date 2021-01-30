Councilman Will Galtieri Resigns, Search On For Replacement

Former Township Councilman Will Galtieri, who resigned as a result of his moving out of town.

Township Councilman Will Galtieri (D-Ward 2) has resigned from the governing body as a result of his moving out of the township.

Galtieri was in the last year of his first term on the Council.

Township Democrats have 15 days to recommend three candidates to replace Galtieri to the Council.

The Democrats will screen candidates on February 5, according to an email from party Chairman Ron Jordan.

Eligible candidates have until February 3 to throw their names in the hat, Jordan said in the email.

Galtieri also resigned his chairmanship of the township’s Sewerage Authority, a position he held before he was elected to the Council in 2017.

What would have been Galtieri’s final project on the Council, establishing a “Grandparents’ Park” on Willow Avenue, near New Brunswick Road, was withdrawn earlier this month after facing stiff opposition from area residents.

During his short tenure on the Council, Galtieri was responsible for helping form the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” group, which has assisted Franklin residents since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, and in establishing a “safe zone” in front of the police department for residents making online transactions.