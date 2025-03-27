Council Thanks Tamil Organization For Bench Donation

EXPRESSING THANKS – Geetha Ponmudi, former president of New Jersey Tamil Sangam, thanks the Township Council for its commendation at the March 25 Council meeting.

The New Jersey Tamil Sangam was formally thanked at the March 25 Township Council meeting for its donation of a bench to be installed by the cultural gazebo in the Municipal Complex.

The New Jersey Tamil Sangam is an organization created to promote and honor the Tamil culture of India.

The group donated $1,000 for the bench, as a way to say “thank you” to the Township for the use of various facilities dfor their celebrations, said Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan.

Anbarasan, who was born in Tamil Nadu, said the group that he once led does more than produce cultural programs.

“They support many initiatives, both in the U.S. and in India,” he said. “And they collect money and donate for good causes. Lately, the last few years, they have come to Franklin Township and used our facilities, both at the Franklin Board of Education facilities, as well as the Township Municipal Building facilities. And as a token of appreciation, they are donating $1,000 to Franklin Township to put a bench near the gazebo.”

XXX, Tamil Sngan’s XXX, said the Township “was extremely supportive to the community organization. We were able to conduct many programs using the school facilities, as well as the library, the senior center. People were very helpful.”

“They were really appreciative of the programs that we were able to do,” she said. “Everybody was jumping in to help us whenever we requested them for any help. The politeness and the respect they showed us for the individual cultural programs, the way they treated us was extraordinary.”

Anbarasan said there was a little money left over from the donation, so capped it off with another donation for another bench.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments