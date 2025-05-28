Cottontail Lane Warehouse Expansion Approved By Planning Board

ENGINEER TESTIFIES – Craig Stires, the applicant’s project engineer, talks about the warehouse extension at the Planning Board meeting.

More than 64,000 square feet of warehouse space will be added to a Cottontail Lane building through an approval recently given by the township Planning Board.

The Board on May 21 approved the plan for the 64,515-square-foot addition to the building, located at 400 Cottontail Lane.

The building was recently purchased from Hsu Property Holdings by Mack Boring & Parts, one of the country’s largest provider of diesel engines and power generating systems for marine uses. Mack Boring has been located on Belmont Drive.

Plans call for the addition to be constructed on the existing 30,000-square-foot warehouse, which is connected to a two-story, 30,000-square-foot office building.

The existing loading docks will be replaced by nine new docks.

Mack Boring expects to have 20 employees in the office portion and 20 employees in the warehouse section, the Board was told.

The original application called for 140 parking spaces provided, four of which would be electric vehicle charging stations, but after some conversation with Board members about providing more landscaping, the applicant agreed to cut the number of parking spaces to 135 and add to the 71 trees they already planned on planting.

Elizabeth Dolan, the applicant’s traffic expert, told the Board that she calculated there would be 37 vehicles entering the site and five leaving during the peak morning rush hour, and 52 leaving during the peak evening rush hour.

“And when you think about the testimony you just heard with about 40 employees, those numbers make sense,” she said.

The Board’s approval was unanimous.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments