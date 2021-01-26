Coronavirus Update: Virus Takes Three More Township Residents

The deaths of another three Franklin residents have been attributed to the coronavirus, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on January 26.

That brings to 185 the number of Franklin residents’ deaths that have been attributed to the virus since mid-March, OEM reported.

Another 19 township residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing to 3,879 the number of township residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, OEM reported.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Free COVID-19 and antibody testing, and free flu shots, will be offered from 11a.m. to 7 p.m. January 31 at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis Street. Insurance not required, but registration is recommended. Also bring identification.

Click here to register and make an appointment.

The clinic is sponsored by the township, the Franklin Township Interfaith Council and Franklin Township Public Schools.

The Somerset County Department of Health will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Raritan Valley Community College every Wednesday in January, between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. The remaining date is Jan. 27.

Residents need to make an appointment and have a valid form of identification to access the testing center. Appointments can be scheduled online at https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com/. A physician’s prescription is not required. Testing is free of charge and open to Somerset County residents, age five (5) and older.

Residents who do not have computer access, or who would like to schedule an appointment for children age five to 18 years old, can call the COVID-19 testing information line at 908-203-6014, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., not including county holidays.

For the safety, health and security of staff and volunteers, patients must arrive by car. The drive-thru test site will not allow entry if residents do not arrive in a vehicle, even if they have a valid ID. Anyone who does not have an appointment will be turned away.

When coming to the testing center, residents are asked to use the main entrance to the college campus, off Route 28.

Information about area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can also be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



