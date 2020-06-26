Coronavirus Update: Two More Residents Test Positive For Virus

Another pair of Franklin residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on June 25.

The number of deaths of township residents that could be attributed to the coronavirus remained steady at 128. The new total for the number of township residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March is 1,275.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time, due to the refusal of the Somerset County Health Officer to be interviewed.

Test samples for the coronavirus will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 2 at the joint Somerset-Hunterdon drive-through testing facility at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

To be tested, you must make an appointment, be a resident of Somerset or Hunterdon county aged 5 years or older, must have symptoms of the disease and must have a doctor’s prescription and identification.

Patients are required to provide a copy of their prescription, either by bringing it with them to the testing site, or by sending it via email in advance of the appointment. Patients or their physicians can send the written authorization to the Somerset County Department of Health at coronavirus@co.somerset.nj.us, with the word “Prescription” in the subject line.Faxes can be sent to 908-704-8042.

Residents can make an appointment by visiting https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com where they will complete a registration form. Residents without access to a computer can call (908) 237-7150.

