Coronavirus Update: Two More Positive Test Results

Two more township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in the preceding 24 hours, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on Aug. 7.

There were no new deaths of township residents attributed to the virus in that time frame.

A total of 1,395 township residents have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, and 136 deaths of township residents have been attributed to it.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

COVID-19 and antibody testing will be available at the following locations and dates:

Aug 7: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Middlebush Reformed Church, 1 South Middlebush Rd.

Aug. 13: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, 508 Elizabeth Ave.

Aug. 15: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Ananda Mandir, 269 Cedar Grove Lane.

You do not have to have symptoms or insurance to be tested. For more information, email abcovidtesting@gmail.com.

Information about other area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



