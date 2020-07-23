Coronavirus Update: Two More Positive Test Results

Another two township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on July 22.

There were no new Franklin resident deaths attributed to teh virus reported by the OEM.

There have now been 1,353 township residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, according to OEM. The number of coronavirus-related deaths of township residents stays steady at 133.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate is co-hosting a special virtual Town Hall presented by Mayor Phil Kramer at 7 p.m. on July 23. The topic will be a large-scale, township-based testing site. The meeting will be simulcast on the Franklin Reporter & Advocate’s Facebook page.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Test sites can be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

