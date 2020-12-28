Coronavirus Update: Township Tops 3,000 Positive Cases

Another 21 Franklin residents tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on December 27.

That brings to 3,001 number of residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, and 745 in December.

The deaths of 158 Franklin residents have been attributed to the virus, OEM reported. The last reported coronavirus-related death of a Franklin resident was on November 10.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Free COVID-19 and antibody tests, and free flu shots are being offered in the township from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 30 at the Franklin Middle School — Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis Street.

No prescription is required, and insurance is not needed, although those who have insurance are asked to bring their cards. Photo ID is requested, as is registration. Registration for the December 30 clinic can be made here.

The clinics are sponsored by Franklin Township, Franklin Township Public Schools and the Franklin Township Interfaith Council.

Information about area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can also be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.