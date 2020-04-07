Coronavirus Update: Township Reaches 280 Cases

With 64 more township residents testing positive for the coronavirus, the township total is now 280, according to township officials.

There were no deaths attributed to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.

There have been 180 news cases in the township since April 1, according to township data.

According to the OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.