Coronavirus Update: Township Positive Cases Increase

Another 18 Franklin residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on December 3.

A total of 2,334 township residents have tested positive for the virus since mid-March; there have been 73 cases so far in December.

The deaths of 158 township residents have been attributed to the virus, OEM reported.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Free COVID-19 and COVID antibody tests, as well as flu shots, are being offered in Franklin on the following date and time:

Dec. 6: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis Street. Click here for an appointment.

No one will be turned away and no prescription is required, although a photo ID is requested.

The testing is sponsored by the township, the Board of Education and the Franklin Township Interfaith Council.

Information about area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can also be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



