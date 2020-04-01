Coronavirus Update: Township Hits 100 Cases Mark

With 13 more township residents testing positive for the coronavirus, Franklin’s total reached 100 on April 1, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.

According to Mayor Phil Kramer, two of the newest cases are 64 years old, two are 65 years old, and the rest are aged 35, 20, 96, 71, 56, 76, 86, 40 and 28.

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



