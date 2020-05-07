Coronavirus Update: Township Deaths Move Closer To 100

There are now 1,057 township residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 90 who have died from it, according to township and county health officials.

The Somerset County Health Department reported May 7 the positive test number, while the township Office of Emergency Management reported the total death figure.

Franklin’s COVID mortality rate is 8.5 percent. Somerset County’s COVID mortality rate is 9.1 percent, and the state COVID mortality rate is 6.6 percent.

In nine days of testing, the joint Somerset-Hunterdon county drive-through testing site has collected 795 samples, according to the county health department. New dates for the testing center have not yet been announced.

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.