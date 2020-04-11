Coronavirus Update: Township Cases Grow to 433 With 20 Deaths

Another 27 township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and seven more have died from it, the township Office of Emergency Management said on April 11.

That brings the township total of COVID-19 cases to 433, with a total of 20 deaths, according to the OEM.

Countywide, more than 2,100 residents have tested positive for the virus, while at least 76 have died from it, according to the Somerset County Health Department.

According to the township OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



