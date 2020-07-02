Coronavirus Update: Three More Township Residents Test Positive

The number of township residents testing positive for the coronavirus has increased by three in the past 24 hours, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on July 2.

There were no newly reported deaths of Franklin residents related to the virus during that time, the OEM reported.

There now have been 1,296 Franklin residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, OEM reported. The number of coronavirus-related deaths of township residents stands at 129.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Test samples for the coronavirus will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9 at the joint Somerset-Hunterdon drive-through testing facility at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

To be tested, you must make an appointment, be a resident of Somerset or Hunterdon county aged 5 years or older, must have symptoms of the disease and identification. Doctor’s prescriptions are no longer needed to be tested.

Residents can make an appointment by visiting https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com where they will complete a registration form. Residents without access to a computer can call (908) 237-7150.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.