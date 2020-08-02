Coronavirus Update: Six New Positive Tests Over Weekend

Six more Franklin residents were reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus over the first two days of August, the township Office of Emergency Management said Aug. 2.

No new Franklin resident deaths were attributed to the virus in that time, OEM said.

That brings the total of Franklin residents who have tested positive for the virus to 1,389 since mid-March. The number of Franklin residents whose deaths were attributed to the virus remains at 134.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

COVID-19 and antibody testing will be available at the following locations and dates:

Aug 2: noon to 6 p.m.: First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St.

Aug 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Kendall Park Baptist Church, 3583 Route 27, Franklin Park.

Aug 5: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: The Jain Center of New Jersey, 111 Cedar Grove Lane.

Aug 7: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Middlebush Reformed Church, 1 South Middlebush Rd.

Aug. 13: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, 508 Elizabeth Ave.

Aug. 15: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Ananda Mandir, 269 Cedar Grove Lane.

You do not have to have symptoms or insurance to be tested. For more information, email abcovidtesting@gmail.com.

Testing will also be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 6 at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

Testing, which is free of charge, is open to Somerset County residents, age five (5) and older, by appointment only. A physician’s prescription is not required. Residents do need to bring a valid form of identification.

Appointments for the August 6 testing must be scheduled online at https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com. Residents who do not have computer access, or who would like to schedule an appointment for children age five to 18 years old, can call the COVID-19 testing information line at 908-203-6014, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., not including holidays.

For the safety, health and security of staff and volunteers, patients must arrive by car. The drive-thru test site will not allow entry if residents do not arrive in a vehicle, even if they have a valid ID. Anyone who does not have an appointment will be turned away.

When coming to the testing center, residents are asked to use the main entrance to the college campus, off of Route 28.

Information about other area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



