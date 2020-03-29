Coronavirus Update: Second Death, Six More Positive Test Results

A second Franklin Township resident has died from the coronavirus disease, and six more have tested positive for the disease as of March 29, according to the Somerset County Health Department.

Information on the age breakdown of the new cases, or of the fatality, was not immediately available.

Countywide, there are now 293 residents with positive test results and, with a third fatality in North Plainfield, eight deaths attributed to the coronavirus, according to the health department.

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



