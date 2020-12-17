Coronavirus Update: Positive Case Total Lurches Toward 3,000

Another 14 Franklin residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on December 17.

That brings to 2,704 the number of township residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, and 443 during December.

The deaths of 158 Franklin residents have been attributed to the virus, OEM reported.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

The Somerset County free COVID-19 tests to county residents that were originally scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. December 16 have been postponed to December 18 at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

All who had appointments for the 16th will be transferred to the 18th.

Testing is by appointment only and proof of residency is required. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away. Testing is free of charge and is only available for Somerset County residents, age five (5) and older. The testing site location is Raritan Valley Community College, 118 Lamington Road in Branchburg. When coming to the testing center, residents are asked to use the main entrance to the college campus, off of Route 28.

For the safety, health and security of staff and volunteers, patients must arrive by car and stay in the car. The testing site will not allow entry if residents don’t arrive in a vehicle, even if they have a valid driver’s license and an appointment.

Appointments can be made online at https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com. Residents without computer access or wishing to schedule an appointment for children age 5-18 should call the Somerset County COVID-19 drive-thru testing information line at 908-203-6014. The information line is available Monday-Friday, from 9 AM to 1PM, except on holidays.

Free COVID-19 and antibody tests, and free flu shots are being offered in the township from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 20 and December 30 at the Franklin Middle School — Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis Street.

No prescription is required, and insurance is not needed, although those who have insurance are asked to bring their cards. Photo ID is requested, as is registration. Registration for the December 20 clinic can be made here, and registration for the December 30 clinic can be made here.

The clinics are sponsored by Franklin Township, Franklin Township Public Schools and the Franklin Township Interfaith Council.

Information about area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can also be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



