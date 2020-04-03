Coronavirus Update: One More Death, 29 More Confirmed Cases In The Township

Another 29 coronavirus cases and one more death due to the disease were confirmed in the township, the Office of Emergency Management said on April 3.

The increases bring the total of positive coronavirus cases in the township to 151 and the number of deaths to 5.

Franklin continues to have the most confirmed cases in Somerset County, according to the Somerset County Health Department. Every town in the county has at least two cases. according to the department.

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

