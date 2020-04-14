Coronavirus Update: More Than 500 Cases In Franklin, Death Toll Rises

Another 44 Franklin residents were confirmed to have the coronavirus, and one more has died from it, the township Office of Emergency Management reported April 14.

With the additional 44 cases, the township’s total is now 539, with 24 deaths, according to the OEM.

County wide, more than 1,740 residents have tested positive for the disease, with at least 87 deaths attributed to it, according to the Somerset County Health Department.

A drive-through testing site will open at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg at 10 a.m. April 16. The site is for residents of Somerset and Hunterdon counties. To be tested, you must have a doctor’s prescription and be showing signs of infection.

According to the township OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



