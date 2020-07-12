Coronavirus Update: Five New Cases, One More Death Reported Over Weekend

Five more township residents tested positive for the coronavirus and one more died from it over the weekend, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on July 12.

There are now 1,330 township residents who have tested positive for the virus, and 132 residents whose deaths have been attributed to the virus since mid-March, OEM reported.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Samples for coronavirus tests will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 at the joint Somerset-Hunterdon drive-through testing facility at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

To be tested, you must make an appointment, be a resident of Somerset County aged 5 years or older, must have symptoms of the disease and identification. Doctor’s prescriptions are no longer needed to be tested.

Appointments can be scheduled online at https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com. Residents who do not have computer access, or who would like to schedule an appointment for children age five to 18 years old, can call the COVID-19 testing information line at 908-203-6014, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., not including holidays.

Somerset County residents who do not have an appointment will be turned away.

For the safety, health and security of staff and volunteers, patients must arrive by car. The drive-thru test site will not allow entry if residents do not arrive in a vehicle, even if they have a valid ID. When coming to the testing center, residents are asked to use the main entrance to the college campus, off of Route 28.

Other test sites can be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



