Coronavirus Update: Cases, Deaths Increase In Township

Three more Franklin Township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in the preceding 24 hours, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on July 7.

The number of township residents whose recent deaths can be attributed to the virus increased by two, OEM reported.

Since mid-March, 1,306 residents have tested positive for the virus, and the deaths of 131 residents have been attributed to it, OEM reported.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Samples for coronavirus and antibodies tests will be collected from noon to 6 p.m. July 9 at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset Street.

The samples are being collected in partnership with Interfaith Urgent Care and the State of New Jersey Governor’s Office.

The COVID-19 and Antibody Testing is free and open to all. Identification and insurance information are requested, but not required. Visit fbcsomerset.com to register.

Test samples for the coronavirus will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9 at the joint Somerset-Hunterdon drive-through testing facility at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

To be tested, you must make an appointment, be a resident of Somerset or Hunterdon county aged 5 years or older, must have symptoms of the disease and identification. Doctor’s prescriptions are no longer needed to be tested.

Residents can make an appointment by visiting https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com where they will complete a registration form. Residents without access to a computer can call (908) 237-7150.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



