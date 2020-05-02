Coronavirus Update: Case Total Nears 1,000, More Franklin Deaths Reported

There are now 996 Franklin residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Somerset County Health Department.

Two more deaths attributed to the disease bring the township’s total to 82, the Department said on May 2.

County and township parks opened on a limited basis May 2, in keeping with Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order opening state parks. A drive through several parks in the early afternoon revealed that people were mostly adhering to the guidelines.

According to the Franklin Township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

The Somerset-Hunterdon drive-through test site at Raritan Valley Community College will again be collecting samples from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 5 and .

For a sample to be taken, you must have a doctor’s prescription, you must be showing symptoms of the virus and you must be a residents of either Somerset or Hunterdon counties.



