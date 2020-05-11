Coronavirus Update: Another Double-Digit Increase In Township Cases
More than a dozen new instances of Franklin residents testing positive for the coronavirus has pushed the township’s total to 1,130, county health officials said on May 11.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths remained steady at 95, according to the township Office of Emergency management.
Test samples for the coronavirus will be collected from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12 and 14 at the joint Somerset-Hunterdon drive-through testing facility at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.
To be tested, you must make an appointment, be a resident of Somerset or Hunterdon county, must have symptoms of the disease and must have a doctor’s prescription.
Residents can make an appointment by visiting https://somerset-hunterdon.adlabscovidtest.com where they will complete a registration form. Residents without access to a computer can call (908) 237-7150.
The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.
The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.