Coronavirus Update: 820 Total Cases, 69 Deaths

Another 20 township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and four more have died from it, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.

The additional cases bring the total number of positive cases to 820, and the total number of coronavirus deaths in the township to 69, the OEM reported on April 25.

New testing dates at the Somerset-Hunterdon county drive-through testing site at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg have been added, according to the Somerset County Freeholders.

The new dates are Monday, April 27, Wednesday, April 29, and Friday, May 1. The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is only available to residents of Somerset and Hunterdon counties, and only to people who have doctors’ prescriptions and who are symptomatic.

According to the township OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



