Coronavirus Update: 7 More Deaths, 43 More Confirmed Cases

In the worst day since the coronavirus disease hit Franklin Township, seven more deaths and 43 more confirmed cases were reported April 8 by the township Office of Emergency Management.

The new numbers bring the total number of deaths of Franklin residents attributed to the disease to 15, with 323 confirmed cases.

There have been 223 new cases so far this month, according to the township OEM.

According to the OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



