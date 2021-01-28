Coronavirus Update: 26 More New Cases

Another 26 Franklin residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on January 28.

That brings to 3,920 the total number of Franklin residents who have tested positive for the virus, OEM reported.

The deaths of 187 township residents have been attributed to the virus, OEM reported.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Free COVID-19 and antibody testing, and free flu shots, will be offered from 11a.m. to 7 p.m. January 31 at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis Street. Insurance not required, but registration is recommended. Also bring identification.

Click here to register and make an appointment.

The clinic is sponsored by the township, the Franklin Township Interfaith Council and Franklin Township Public Schools.

Residents can receive a free COVID-19 test on Wednesday, Feb. 3, between the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at El Imperial located at 200 Talmage Ave., Bound Brook, NJ., 08805. To be eligible, participants must be age five years and above, reside in Somerset County and show proof of residency with a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification. Participants must also fill out the patient information form. To fill out the patient information form, visit http://bit.ly/369KeeX or call 908-237-7150.

Appointments are not necessary, and prescriptions are not required. Participants do not have to exhibit any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to receive a test. For more information about coronavirus symptoms, visit http://bit.ly/SymptomsOfCovid. For more details about the Somerset County mobile testing site in Bound Brook, visithttp://bit.ly/BoundBrookCOVID2Test

Somerset County had been providing weekly drive-through testing clinics at Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) until Jan. 27 when the site was repurposed to administer COVID vaccinations. Future COVID testing will be available at mobile sites through support from municipal governments, and partnerships with non-profits.

Residents with additional questions about Somerset County’s COVID testing and vaccination programs can call 908-231-7155 where assistance is provided in any language the caller is comfortable with.

COVID-19 testing in Bound Brook is provided by Clarity Labs, the Somerset County Department of Health, and the town of Bound Brook.

Information about area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can also be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



