Coronavirus Update: 25 New Cases, One More Death

There are 175 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the township, with another 25 cases reported on April 5, according to township officials.

There is also one more death, bringing the total number of township fatalities caused by the virus to six, the officials said.

The township’s Office of Emergency Management noted that a case reported as being from the township earlier this month was not, with the total correctly adjusted.

Mayor Phil Kramer has called on township residents to wear face masks when they venture out.

According to the township Office of Emergency Management, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.