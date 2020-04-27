Coronavirus Update: 25 More Positive Tests, No New Deaths

The number of township residents testing positive for the coronavirus increased by 25, the township Office of Emergency Management said on April 26.

There now have been 845 residents who tested positive for the virus since mid-March.

The number of township residents who have succumbed to the virus held steady at 69, according to the OEM.

Another round of sample collections at Raritan Valley Community College for Somerset and Hunterdon county residents begins at 10 a.m. April 27.

In addition to April 27, samples will be collected on Wednesday, April 29, and Friday, May 1. The testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is only available to residents of Somerset and Hunterdon counties, and only to people who have doctors’ prescriptions and who are symptomatic.

According to the township OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



