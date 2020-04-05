Coronavirus Update: 194 Confirmed Cases, Eight Deaths

Nineteen more township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and two more have died, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on April 5.

The new data brings the total number of township residents testing positive for teh disease to 194, with eight deaths, according to OEM officials.

According to the OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



