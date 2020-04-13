Coronavirus Update: 16 New Cases, 1 More Death
Nearly 500 township residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 23 succumbing to it, the township Office of Emergency Management said April 13.
Sixteen more positive test results boosted the township’s total to 495, with one more reported death, OEM said.
County wide, more than 1,660 residents have tested positive, with at least 83 deaths, according to the Somerset County Department of Health.
A drive-through testing site will open at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg on April 16. The site is for residents of Somerset and Hunterdon counties. To be tested, you must have a doctor’s prescription and be showing signs of infection.
According to the township OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.
The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.