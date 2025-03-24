Consultant Gives Suggestions On Warehouse Placements

In a further refinement of the Township’s zoning response to the proliferation of warehouses, a consultant has suggested prohibiting warehouses larger than 4000,000 square feet, and limiting others to within one mile of an Interstate Route 287 interchange.

