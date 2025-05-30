Committee Created To Oversee Township’s USA 250th Celebration

NEW COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN – Bob LaCorte was recently named the chairman of a new committee to spearhead Franklin’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding. (File photo.)

The first member of an as-yet-unnamed township committee to guide Franklin’s commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary in 2026 was recently named.

That person, nominated by Mayor Phil Kramer and approved by the Township Council at its May 27 meeting, is Bob LaCorte. LaCorte, the former chairman of the township Republican Party, has for years organized the township’s Veterans’ Day observance, and just organized his 20th Memorial Day parade and observance.

Lacorte is also a member of various township committees and boards, including the Historic Preservation Advisory Committee and the Planning Board.

“He’s done … an excellent job with Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and I think he’d be a great person to head up this committee,” Kramer said. “We’ll start stocking more people and more ideas.”

LaCorte said that he is “excited to serve on the committee celebrating America’s 250th birthday. This committee combines my love of history and my love for Franklin.”

“It is humbling and an honor to serve as the chair,” he said. “It will be exciting to bring all of Franklin together to celebrate.”

The Township Council in 2023 passed a resolution authorizing the creation of the committee “to develop a plan for this commemoration that will promote the maximum involvement of our residents, neighborhoods, businesses, schools, civic organizations, and institutions in the commemorations.”

