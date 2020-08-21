Classic Car Parade Winds Through Canal Walk, Somerset Woods

One of the classic cars that participated in Somerset Woods’ Classic Car Parade.

Residents at the Somerset Woods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Canal Walk development received a treat on August 21: a rolling classic car show.

Owners of more than two dozen classic cars – including a few from the 1920s – participated in the car parade which started at Colonial Park.

The caravan made its way through the Canal Walk active adult community, winding its way down Canal Walk Boulevard, before proceeding to Old New Brunswick Road and Somerset Woods.

The parade was the brainchild of Carrie Santiago, Somerset Woods’ director of recreation. Janine Zaslavsky, the facility’s director of marketing, helped make her idea a reality.

Santiago said she got the idea from an earlier car parade the center did.

“We just recently did a car parade for our residents’ families to come by and wave at them and hang signs, and so I thought we really can’t do group activities, so this was a great way to get residents outside for something exciting,” Santiago said. “We always talk about wanting to do a car show, and we can’t do a stand-alone thing right now, so this works out really well.”

Santiago said the participants came from local car clubs, whose members were happy to participate.

The parade was led by Zaslavsky, who said she was surprised by the number of Canal Walk residents who lined the parade route.

“There were hundreds,” she said. “They were really participating, it was so nice.”

Zaslavsky said that after the parade was over, she was approached by many of the participants who told her they enjoyed the event.

“Afterword I pulled over at the ShopRite and a lot of cars stopped by to talk about all the smiling faces they saw, and that it was such a great community wide event,” she said. “I’m really, really proud of everything Carrie put together.”

Here are some scenes from the parade: