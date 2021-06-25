Central Jersey College Prep Graduating 8th Graders Told To ‘Chase Your Dreams’

Ansh Parikh, the Franklin Valedictorian for Central Jersey College Prep Charter School’s 8th Grade class, addresses his classmates during the “moving up” ceremony on June 24.

Rising Central Jersey College Prep high school frosh were told to chase their dreams June 24 during their “moving up” from middle school ceremony.

The 113 students were given the exhortation by Tisha Subhedar, the class’s New Brunswick valedictorian.

Subhedar is one of 13 New Brunswick residents to attend the Somerset-based charter school who are moving from the 8th to the 9th Grade. This is the first time a combined ceremony was held for both campuses.

Serving as the co-valedictorian, representing Franklin Township, was Ansh Parikh.

Referencing what was a large part of the students’ experience during their last two years in middle school, the Covid-19 pandemic, Subhedar managed to find some positive aspects of having to learn in a virtual environment over the last school year.

“We should look at our class experiences as ways to grow and to learn,”: she said. “In retrospect, Covid 19 forced us to be apart physically, but it did create stronger bonds between us. It gave us time to look inside ourselves and become better people.”

“Most importantly, it taught us to be empathetic to those around us,” she said. “I hope that all of us use experiences at CJCP to chase our dreams.”

Parikh told his classmates that CJCP has prepared them for the challenges they will face in high school.

“We’ll face many challenges, such as more work and taking important tests such as the SATs,” he said. “For that, we’ll need more than the formulas that we’ve memorized, but also courage to present in front of the world and dedication to get our work done, which goes beyond just high school.”

CJCP’s Chief Education Officer, Namik Sercan, said teh ceremony was a “momentous occasion in the lives of our children and their families.”

“You’ve been through challenges this year due to Covid-19 like no other 8th Grade class had to deal with,” he said. “We have accomplished so much in this uncharted territory collectively.”

“We have proven once again that nothing can stop our children from learning and growing,” Sercan said.

Among the bits of advice to succeed in high school Sercan gave the students was to identify goals, and then create plans to meet them.

He said this could be accomplished if the students kept positive attitudes.

“We have to believe that we can achieve our goals,” he said. “We have to believe that world can be a better place if we work together.”

Here are some scenes from the ceremony: