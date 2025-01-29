Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Sets Open House

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School (CJCP) invites you to our Open House! Join us to learn how our rigorous college prep curriculum, STEM-focused programs, and commitment to excellence make us a standout choice for K–12 education.

📅 Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

🕙 Time: 10:00 AM

📍 Location: 101 Mettlers Road, Somerset, NJ 08873

Why choose CJCP?

✅ Tuition-free public school

✅ 100% graduation and college acceptance rates

✅ Technology integration & innovation

✅ Special Education, ESL, Gifted & Talented Programs

✅ Free meal program for qualified students

✅ College-level courses through Dual Enrollment & Advanced Placement

🖱️ Apply online today at www.cjcollegeprep.org. Submit your application by February 15 for enrollment priority!

We can’t wait to meet you and show you why CJCP is the right choice for your child’s future.

