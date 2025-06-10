Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Places Students In Top Colleges And Universities

Central Jersey College Prep (CJCP) announced that for the fifteenth straight school year, 100 percent of its senior class will be graduating on time this Spring and that every member of the Class of ‘25 has also been accepted to a college or university next fall, continuing an unprecedented senior class streak for CJCP which began in 2011.

This year’s graduating class will once again attend some of the most elite institutions in the country, such as West Point, Columbia University, Carnegie Mellon University: Tepper School of Business, Georgetown University, Rutgers Honors College, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina, and University of Maryland, many with significant merit-based and need-based scholarships totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

For the last number of consecutive years, in its annual nationwide ranking of high schools, U.S. News and World Report has ranked CJCP as the top public charter high school in New Jersey and has also ranked CJCP in the top 10 percent of all high schools ranked in New Jersey. The U.S. Department of Education has named CJCP a “National Blue-Ribbon School,” the highest possible designation granted to a K-12 school. The New Jersey Department of Education has provided CJCP with a Tier 1 designation, the highest possible ranking for a public charter school in the State. In addition, the school has been widely cited for exemplary high-performing classrooms and its work in closing the Achievement Gap within the Central Jersey region.

“CJCP is so proud to provide Central Jersey parents with one of the best public high schools in the county, and this time of year serves as a very special moment to showcase the great success, hard work, and results of our academic community,” stated Dr. Namik Sercan, CJCP’s Chief Education Officer. “Once again, our graduating scholars showcase what positive, generational change in our public schools can look like, if given a chance. CJCP educates some of the most at-risk and educationally disadvantaged students living in Central Jersey, with many never daring to dream of attending college before setting foot in our school. Yet, each year, parents depend on CJCP and are provided with the security and trust that every child, regardless of race or income, will receive a great education, graduate on time, and be accepted to college. This is our promise – and we have now delivered for 15 years in a row. While we have so much to celebrate, our students’ accomplishments once again remind us that every New Jersey public school student can succeed if provided with access to great teachers, facilities, and a strong learning environment. We are so proud of our students and thankful for the tremendous support we have received throughout our communities, and wish our seniors the very best.”

“CJCP demonstrates how public charter schools change lives and strengthen communities,” stated Harry Lee, President and CEO of the Public Charter Schools Association. “For fifteen consecutive years, every single student who has graduated from CJCP has graduated on time and has been accepted to college. CJCP is a shining example of the potential and value that a strong public charter school can provide to a community. The teachers they have recruited and trained, the learning environment they have built, the commitment and love they provide their students, and the opportunity this has all created are the reasons why parents so deeply want their children to attend CJCP. We congratulate CJCP for this impressive record and wish the senior class the very best.”

CJCP PTSO President, Jennifer Yamout Mwango, added, “As Central Jersey parents, we couldn’t be more proud of our students and our deep connection to CJCP’s academic community. The success of our children is a reflection of what happens when dedication, support, and opportunity come together. We hope this moment and their success will serve as a needed call to action. We must continue to fight to ensure every child in our area is provided the opportunity to attend a great school.”

“CJCP gave me opportunities I wouldn’t have had elsewhere,” said Burak Cebe, graduating senior, Congressional Award Gold Medalist, and future West Point cadet. “Being able to start student-run clubs and dive into unique academic interests helped me grow and stand out in college admissions. I’m grateful for the high expectations, the values CJCP instilled in us, and the experiences that prepared me for this next chapter. I hope more students in our area get the same public school opportunity I had.”

“CJCP allowed me to earn an associate’s degree while still in high school, which played a key role in my acceptance to Georgia Tech. Having access to that kind of academic opportunity early on made a real difference in shaping my college journey and future life,” stated Dev Patel, CJCP graduating senior. “One of CJCP’s greatest strengths is its unique K-12 community, which allows elementary and middle school students to witness the achievements of their older peers firsthand. I remember and knew those before me. The daily exposure to role models fosters ambition, focus, and a long-term mindset. Their example had a real impact on me, and I hope that, in some way, the Class of 2025 will leave a similar legacy for the CJCP generations that come after me and my graduating class.”

