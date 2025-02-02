Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Holds Annual Open House

THE ANSWER MAN – Namik Sercan, Chief Education Officer at Central Jersey College Prep Charter School, answers questions from parents attending the February 1 open house.

Parents and students curious about the offerings at Central Jersey College Prep Charter School had their questions answered February 1 at the school’s annual open house.

After attending an information session held in the school’s gymnasium, the prospective students and their parents took tours of the lower school, which houses grades K-8, and the high school.

How many will attend the school’s campuses in Franklin and New Brunswick will be determined at two lottery drawings. The upper school’s drawing will be held on February 25, and the lower school drawing will be held on March 4, said Namik Sercan, the school’s Chief Education Officer.

“It’s open to the public, 100 percent transparent,” Sercan said. “Parents can come to the building and watch it live, or if they want to watch it online, they have that option too.”

Sercan said he was happy about the event’s attendance.

“We had a great turnout,” Sercan said. “We wanted to show them what we have to offer for them and for their kids.”

“We showed them the support that we provide for our students, we discuss the curriculum, we discuss the assessment results, and a variety of topics,” he said. “Graduation rates and how our graduates do, that type of thing. It’s a big chunk of information.”

The school currently holds 1,300 students in both campuses, Sercan said.

The lottery will be held to fill 158 open slots, he said.

“As of January 30th we received 923 applications, but that number will go up to 1300 or 1400,” he said. “That’s the typical trend.”

Parents have until February 15 to submit applications for the lottery.

