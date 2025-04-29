Brooklyn Man Sentenced For Murder Of Township Resident

Daniel Matthews (SCPO)

A 45-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced on April 24 to 50 years in state prison for the 2023 murder of a Franklin resident.

Daniel Matthews was convicted in March of several charge, including 1st Degree Murder, in the 2023 death of Artis Timothy Young, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Matthews must serve 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole, under the No Early Release Act.

Evidence showed Young, 46, was murdered at Matthews’ family residence in Franklin Township during a robbery that involved a large quantity of marijuana, according to the release.

State Superior Court Judge Angela F. Borkowski sentenced Matthews to 50 years in state prison, with a parole ineligibility period of 42.5 years on the 1st Degree Murder charge. He was also sentenced on the other charges of which he was convicted, which are to run concurrent to the 50-year sentence.

On December 30, 2023, Franklin Township Police Department received a missing person report from a family member regarding Artis Young. An investigation into Young’s whereabouts determined that he had plans to meet with Matthews in Franklin on December 29, 2023.

Young was found dead in the early morning of Dec. 30, 2023 in Brooklyn, according to the release. An autopsy was conducted by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office which ruled the cause and manner of his death as homicide by ligature strangulation.

According to authorities, Andrew Mumby and Matthews transported Young’s remains in the trunk of Young’s own vehicle to the location in Brooklyn where Young’s body was discovered. Surveillance video showed both men at multiple locations with the victim’s car in the 12 hours after the homicide, with Matthews often in possession of cleaning supplies for the car, according to the release.

Matthews’ cellphone placed him at the scene of the killing, the disposal of the body, and the abandonment of the victim’s car, the release said.

Forensics evidence was recovered placing the victim’s blood and DNA in the trunk of his car, on the floor of the garage at the Matthews family residence in Franklin Township, and on the sweatsuit Matthews was wearing on the surveillance video in the case, according to the release. Matthews’ own DNA was also found on that sweatsuit with the victim’s blood. A witness testified that the homicide occurred during a robbery connected with a large quantity of marijuana that evening.

Andrew Mumby has pled guilty to participating in the crime, the release said.

Matthews was convicted of 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Robbery, 2nd Degree Conspiracy to Disturb Human Remains, 2nd Degree Disturbing Human Remains, and two counts of 3rd Degree Hindering Apprehension, according to the release.

The investigation was conducted by the Franklin Township Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, and the New York City Police Department, with assistance from the New Jersey State Police and the FBI.

