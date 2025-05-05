Board Of Education Approves $57 Million In Contracts

The Board of Education approved nearly $57 million worth of contracts for goods and services at its April 24 meeting.

Contracts awarded were:

A professional service contract with A Caring Connection to provide 1:1 Nursing, Substitute Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistant services for the 2024-2025 school year in the amount of $75,000. The additional amount of $50,000 needed for Nursing Services. Total amount not to exceed $125,000.

A technology order for Sadiq School from CDW-G for the purchase of a Business Source Laminator and lamination pouches in the amount of $215.61. To be paid using non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A technology order for St. Matthias School from CDW-G for the purchase of 10 Kensington ProFit computer mice in the amount of $149.90. To be paid using non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A technology order for St. Matthias School from CDW-G for the purchase of five Dell Chromebooks with Google Chrome Education Upgrade in the amount of $1864.45. To be paid using non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A technology order for St. Matthias School from CDW-G for the purchase of twenty Acer Chromebooks with Google Chrome Education Upgrade in the amount of $8,269.60. To be paid using non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A security order for St. Matthias School from CDW-G for the purchase of SonicWall Gen7 Network Security Appliance in the amount of $5,132.40. To be paid using non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A security order for St. Matthias School from Open Systems Integrators for a security upgrade: replacing an exterior analog camera with a new IP camera, furnishing and installing two interior IP dome cameras, and homerun cabling back to PoE switches in MDF in the amount of $11,725.02. To be paid using non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A security order for St. Matthias School from CDW-G for the purchase of 35 Motorola Batteries and four Motorola 2-Way Radios in the amount of $5,132.40. To be paid using non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A security order for Rutgers Preparatory School from CDW-G for the purchase of three Verkada Panoramic Dome Cameras and Verkada Video Security Clouds Licenses in the amount of $10,419. To be paid using non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A professional service contract with White Glove Community Care Inc. to provide 1:1 nursing services and substitute nurses for Franklin Township students from July 2024 – June 2025. Not to exceed $75,000.00. Board Approved March 20, 2024. The additional amount of $35,000.00 needed not to exceed the total amount of $110,000.

The contract sums for Bid 25-01 have been reviewed and require adjustment to reflect the correct amounts, which are lower than initially indicated, due to computational variances. All other terms and conditions of the original contract, not amended herein, shall remain in full force and effect. These multi-year contracts include:

A revised multi-year Student Transportation Contract between Franklin Township Board of Education and First Student Inc. for the period of September 1, 2024 to June 30, 2028 for the total contract amount of $7,191,338.40.

A revised multi-year Student Transportation Contract between Franklin Township Board of Education and Mercy Transportation Inc. for the period of September 1, 2024 to June 30, 2028 for the total contract amount of $16,241,344.20.

A revised multi-year Student Transportation Contract between Franklin Township Board of Education and Montauk Transit LLC for the period of September 1, 2024 to June 30, 2028 for the total contract amount of $31,909,386.

A technology order for Rutgers Preparatory School from CDW-G for the purchase of four Cisco Catalyst switches in the amount of $7,973.72. To be paid using non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A technology order for Rutgers Preparatory School from CDW-G for the purchase of 21 Epson Powerlife LCD projectors in the amount of $22,995. To be paid using non-public funding through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey.

A professional service agreement to provide 1:1 Nursing and Substitute Nursing Services for Franklin Township Schools from July 2024 – June 2025. Not to exceed $525,000.00. Board Approved March 20, 2024. The additional amount of $150,000 needed, not to exceed the total amount of $635,000.

A professional service contract with Goodwill Caring HealthCare Services to provide 1:1 nursing/CNA services and substitute nurses for Franklin Township students from July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025. Not to exceed $40,000. Increase of $50,000.00. Board Approved October 17, 2024 for a total of $90,000. Increase of $85,000.00 Board Approved December 19, 2024 for a total of $175,000. The additional amount of $75,000 needed for 1:1 nursing/CNA services. Total amount not to exceed $250,000.00.

A professional service contract with High Rise Healthcare Services LLC to provide 1:1 nursing/CNA services for Franklin Township students from July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025. Not to exceed $65,000.00. Board Approved September 26, 2024. Increase in the amount of $50,000.00 Board Approved November 21, 2024. The additional amount of $30,000 for 1:1 nursing services for 2024-2025. Total not to exceed the amount of $145,000.

A professional service agreement between Jersey Irish Medical LLC, D/B/A AFC Urgent Care, and Franklin Township Board of Education to provide drug screening and physical exams for Franklin Township students during the 2024 -2025 school year. Board Approved on February 27, 2025 in the amount not to exceed $7,500. The additional amount of $5,000 needed for drug screening and exams. Not to exceed the amount of $12,500.

A professional service contract with Carnegie Health Corporation to provide 1:1 nursing/CNA services for Franklin Township students from July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025. Not to exceed $40,000. The additional amount of $30,000 is needed for 1:1 nursing services. Total amount not to exceed $70,000.

