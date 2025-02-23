Black History Month BASH Focuses On The Arts

STARTING THE EVENT WITH SONG – Jamar Anderson sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing” to begin the Franklin Township Cultural Arts Commission’s Black History Month BASH at the Senior/Community Center.

Dance, singing and poetry were the focus of a Black History Month celebration held February 22 at the Franklin Township Senior/Community Center.

Sponsored by the township Cultural Arts Commission, the event’s theme was “Black Arts Shaping History,” (BASH) said event chairperson Tanya Haslon.

“This year we’re having a discussion and some dance that focus on African Americans in the labor workforce and how that aligns with the performing arts industry,” she said.

The event also included a panel discussion, the theme of which was “Breaking Chains and Building Futures.”

Sitting on the panel were Ginger Haithcox from the Modern Motion Dance Studio, and Dwayne Seaton and Fatima Littlejohn from the Sound of Tomorrow Academy.

“They can talk about their business and how that is breaking chains and building future of students because they’re mentors,” she said. “You know, they focus on the youth in the community. So today they’re going to share some of that information with the broader audience of what they do.”

The idea of mentoring and “breaking chains” is very important, Haslon said.

“Especially in today’s society where a lot of children have low self-esteem and dealing with anxiety and not feeling confident and being a little weird,” she said. “Because I was a weird kid, you know. I found my voice through the arts, writing poetry and doing graphic designs right now.”

“So, it’s really important to let children know that you don’t have to really follow the path as being a doctor, lawyer, or anything,” she said. “There is a career in the arts still as well. And so, having a mentor to say, hey, let’s hone into your talent and make it better is very important.”

